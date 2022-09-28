Detroit moving to demolish portion of Packard Plant

The City of Detroit will begin an emergency demolition Thursday on a portion of the Packard Plant it deems dangerous to residents and neighboring businesses.

The property is owned by Fernando Palazuelo. The structure slated for demolition sits at 6199 Concord, adjacent to an operating business, event management company Display Group. City officials said Wednesday the structure “creates an imminent danger to that building, its employees, and neighborhood residents.”

In March, Wayne County Circuit Judge Brian Sullivan ordered Palazuelo, a Peruvian developer, to immediately raze the deteriorating industrial site and foot the cost after he missed a March 24 trial date. Palazuelo also missed the deadline to apply for demolition permits within 21 days, according to the city.

“His non-compliance has allowed the City of Detroit to move forward with demolition plans for the parcel,” officials said.

In July, the Detroit City Council approved a nearly $1.7 million contract for the demolition. Detroit Demolition Department selected Michigan contractor Homrich Wrecking Inc. for the work. The project is being funded using federal pandemic resources through the American Rescue Plan Act.