DETROIT

Tips sought on suspects who robbed 2 on Detroit's east side Saturday

Charles E. Ramirez
The Detroit News
Detroit − Police are asking for the public's help to find two armed suspects who robbed two other men Saturday on the city's east side.

Officials said the incident happened at about 2 a.m. in the 1400 block of Fischer Street near Jefferson and McClellan avenues.

Detroit police are looking for these two suspects who they say robbed two other men on the city's east side on Sept. 24, 2022.

According to a preliminary investigation, the two victims, ages 29 and 25, were leaving a bar when two armed men approached them at the corner and took their cell phones, wallets, and money. One of the victims was assaulted. Police said he was treated at a hospital and released.

On Wednesday, police released an image of the suspects captured by a security camera near the robbery's location.

Anyone with information about the suspects or the robbery should call the Detroit Police Department’s 7th Precinct at (313) 596-5740 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1 (800) SPEAK-UP.

cramirez@detroitnews.comTwitter: @CharlesERamirez

