Tips sought on suspects who robbed 2 on Detroit's east side Saturday

Detroit − Police are asking for the public's help to find two armed suspects who robbed two other men Saturday on the city's east side.

Officials said the incident happened at about 2 a.m. in the 1400 block of Fischer Street near Jefferson and McClellan avenues.

According to a preliminary investigation, the two victims, ages 29 and 25, were leaving a bar when two armed men approached them at the corner and took their cell phones, wallets, and money. One of the victims was assaulted. Police said he was treated at a hospital and released.

On Wednesday, police released an image of the suspects captured by a security camera near the robbery's location.

Anyone with information about the suspects or the robbery should call the Detroit Police Department’s 7th Precinct at (313) 596-5740 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1 (800) SPEAK-UP.

