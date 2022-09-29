Packard Plant partial demolition begins

Detroit — For 50 years Tara Moxley has lived in the shadow of the Packard Plant and for just as many years she’s had to deal with the blight.

“It’s an eyesore and it’s scary,” Moxley said. “We have grandkids that play around here and it’s scary to not know if you’re kids can go outside and be safe. There have been animals, all kinds of wild animals and rodents.”

Moxley and her neighbors expressed some hope for the site’s future Thursday as the city began an emergency demolition on part of the old Packard Plant. Machinery began tearing into the structure that's been a longstanding symbol of blight in Detroit.

The property being demolished, at 6199 Concord, is owned by Fernando Palazuelo. It's next to an operating business, event management company Display Group. City officials have said “creates an imminent danger to that building, its employees, and neighborhood residents.”

“The abandoned Packard plant has been a source of national embarrassment for the city of Detroit for many years,” Mayor Mike Duggan said during a press conference shortly before a machine tore into the building. “It's been a source of personal pain for people in this community.”

In March, Wayne County Circuit Judge Brian Sullivan ordered Palazuelo, a Peruvian developer, to immediately raze the deteriorating industrial site and foot the cost after he missed a March 24 trial date. Palazuelo also missed the deadline to apply for demolition permits within 21 days, according to the city.

“His non-compliance has allowed the City of Detroit to move forward with demolition plans for the parcel,” officials said.

In July, the Detroit City Council approved a nearly $1.7 million contract for the demolition. Detroit Demolition Department selected Michigan contractor Homrich Wrecking Inc. for the work. The project is being funded using general funds.