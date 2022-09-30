$2,500 reward for tips in July 17 Detroit slaying

Crime Stoppers of Michigan has announced a $2,500 reward for tips to find suspects in a Detroit shooting that left a 34-year-old man dead.

The incident was reported around 2:26 a.m. July 17 in the 12800 block of Pierson on the city's west side, the Detroit Police Department said.

The victim was Antonio Holloway, Crime Stoppers reported. Two men not invited to his mother’s 52nd birthday party were asked to leave, the group said in a statement.

An argument turned physical, according to the release. The victim fought a male in a white T-shirt before a second person in a light sweatshirt produced a weapon and fired multiple shots, striking Holloway, police said.

Holloway's mother tried CPR on her son but he died at the scene, Crime Stoppers said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at (313) 596-2260. Crime Stoppers accepts anonymous tips at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.