Detroit city officials, police reach new contract deal with pay raises

With Detroit police officers leaving their jobs at an alarming rate, city officials say they've reached a "landmark" new tentative contract agreement with the city's three police officer unions that includes pay raises and will make the agency more competitive with area departments.

Mayor Mike Duggan, Police Chief James White and police union officials are scheduled to announce the new contracts during a 10 a.m. news conference Friday at Detroit Police headquarters.

Officials said the pay raises in the new tentative contracts will boost officer retention and make starting salary competitive with area police departments. They said the city will pay for the extra $25 million in costs with the projected increase in city income tax revenue.

City officials said the agreements still must be ratified by the police officers' unions and approved by the Detroit City Council.

The city has agreements with three unions that represent police officers — the Detroit Police Officers Association, the Detroit Command Officers Association, and the Detroit Lieutenants and Sergeants Association. All three of their labor contracts with the city expired in July.

Detroit has 2,250 sworn police officers, 200 short of the 2,450 budgeted positions.

Last month, The Detroit News reported the city's police department loses about one officer every day to a suburban counterpart.

According to The News' analysis, the department has lost more than 220 sworn officers since January, or an average of about 28 per month. Last year, 103 police officers left the department with about half taking jobs with another police department in suburban Detroit and others joining agencies outside of Metro Detroit.

