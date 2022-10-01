Detroit man charged in carjacking of 95-year-old woman

A Detroit man has been charged in connection with carjacking a 95-year-old woman, authorities said.

James Douglas Smith was arraigned Thursday in 36th District Court on five counts: carjacking, unarmed robbery, assault with intent to do great bodily harm, receiving and concealing a motor vehicle, unlawfully driving away an automobile, records show. A not guilty plea was entered.

Bond initially was set at $100,000. After an emergency motion Friday by the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, Judge Kenneth King raised it to $500,000. Smith must wear a GPS tether if released.

“This defendant committed these alleged crimes on the victim who is five years from her 100th birthday,” Prosecutor Kym Worthy said in a statement. "All I can do is shake my head….and make sure that justice is served."

An attorney listed as representing Smith did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday.

A Detroit police investigation led to Smith's arrest a week after the Sept. 19 incident, according to the release.

The victim was sitting in the passenger seat of her red 2015 Dodge Chrysler 200 near Woodward and Merrill Plaisance when Smith approached and asked the woman a question, Detroit police reported.

"Smith opened the driver’s side door, entered the vehicle, and drove off with the victim still in the car," prosecutors said. "It is further alleged that the defendant began to physically assault the victim."

She fled when Smith pulled to the side of the road near State Fair and Bauman then started to exit, according to the release. Smith quickly re-entered and drove off.A probable cause conference is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Oct. 6. A preliminary examination follows a week later.