Michigan State Police identify undercover detective shot in Detroit last week

Michigan State Police have identified the detective who was shot Tuesday morning while working undercover in a narcotics unit on Detroit's west side as Sgt. Devin Kachar.

Two Detroit residents have been charged in connection with the shooting that left the Monroe resident critically injured, MSP officials said.

Andrae Scott Jr., 28, was charged with assault with intent to murder, two counts of felony firearm offenses and possession of cocaine with the intent to deliver. Robin Hall, 23, was charged with one count of accessory after the fact and one count of lying to a police officer. Scott's cash bail was set at $1 million and Hall's is $250,000.

Kachar, a 10-year veteran of the police force, was part of an undercover narcotics unit conducting surveillance in the 23630 block of Schoolcraft Road, MSP said. He was fired on three times from a second-story window in a nearby apartment building.

Kachar was taken to the hospital where he was initially in critical condition. His condition was later upgraded to stable. Wayne County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Josh Holman said Kachar took two bullets to the chest and one through his back.

People looking to assist Kachar in recovering from his injuries and his family can donate directly through the Thin Blue Line of Michigan, MSP said. At any local PNC Bank people can donate to account number 4170166079 for the benefit of the Kachar family. Those wishing to help can also mail donations to the Thin Blue Line of Michigan at P.O. Box 532133, Livonia, MI 48153 or donate online here. All proceeds will go to Kachar's family, MSP said.

hmackay@detroitnews.com

@