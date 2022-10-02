Detroit police fatally shoot man armed with a knife

Detroit police shot and killed a man armed with a knife early Sunday on the city's west side.

In a video recorded at the scene, police Chief James White said officers responded to a 911 call about a man with a knife who was having a mental health crisis at about 5 a.m. in an apartment on Littlefield Street.

White said officers canvassed the area and found the man. He said the officers were met with resistance and tried to use a Taser to subdue the man, but the stun gun did not take effect, and officers fired shots to stop the threat.

"My condolences to the suspect's family. Any time the department has to use fatal force that's not our desired outcome," White said.

White said police were still gathering information about the incident and had few details but he was providing the information he had to be transparent.

"We're looking at all aspects of the investigation including body-worn cameras and talking to witnesses," White said.

This story will be updated.