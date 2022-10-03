Suspicious package closes Canadian side of Ambassador Bridge

The Canadian side of the Ambassador Bridge is shut down due to a suspicious package found in a vehicle, police said late Sunday.

Windsor police announced the closure just before 9 p.m. They said the bridge that connects Detroit to Canada would remain closed for an "indeterminate period of time" as they investigate.

According to a tweet from the Police Department on Sunday evening, the package was found in a vehicle on the bridge.

The bridge, which spans from the city of Detroit over the Detroit River to the city of Windsor on the Canadian side, remained closed as of 11 p.m.

Authorities said drivers should use the Detroit-Windsor Tunnel to make the border crossing until the bridge reopens.