Chase Bank launches country's first local virtual call center in Detroit

Detroit − JP Morgan Chase officials announced Tuesday its first virtual call center will launch in the city to assist with finances as opposed to face-to-face meetings.

The firm made the announcement during an event at its Corktown Community Branch saying it will be part of the firm's commitment to advancing inclusive growth and racial equity in the city. If successful, the call centers may expand across the country.

The call center will create dozens of jobs paying $22.50 an hour for Detroiters to work from home and builds on the firm’s $200 million investment in the city that began in 2014. The full-time roles provide opportunities for tuition assistance for local residents primarily from underserved neighborhoods.

Account specialists will help customers over the phone to manage their financial accounts. While their roles are virtual, teams are expected to gather at Chase Community Centers for onboarding, training and meetings. So far, 50 Detroiters have been hired but the company expects to add more jobs in the future.

Bank officials said it was important to also support second-chance opportunities for people with criminal backgrounds. Over the past few years, they removed all questions regarding criminal backgrounds from job applications and advanced policy solutions that provide a "clean slate" for certain nonviolent arrest or conviction records. Second Chance hires make up 10% of all the firm's new hires in the U.S. over the last three years.

“It was actually nine years ago (October 2013) when our CEO called me up and said I want you to go to Detroit and see what we could do to help. Detroit had just entered bankruptcy and there were a lot of challenges and right around the mayoral election. The problems were apparent but so was the potential. We saw the community and governmental leaders to join forces and tackle the challenges,” said Peter Scher, vice chairman of JPMorgan Chase & Co. "It was a core belief that the city can't come back unless the neighborhoods come back, which is what inspired us to our $200 million investment."

Scher said Chase's investment in Detroit wasn't considered "charity" but an investment in Detroiters. As for the return on investment, Scher said, per capita income in Detroit has increased 25% in the last seven years. The number of residents who don't use or have access to banks and financial services like savings accounts, credit cards or personal checks has declined by half. The median credit score has increased by 9% and owner-occupied housing has increased 6%.

In comparison to New York, Chicago, Milwaukee and Houston, Detroit has "matched or exceeded every single one of those cities," Scher said. "So when we think about the progress, it's not just the buildings or restaurants ... it's the people who are often left out for credit of the resurgence of this city."

They also announced Chase's Entrepreneurs of Color Fund, which started in 2014 for Detroit small businesses, will provide $18 million to 180 loans at the end of this year. The fund is now in 12 cities and totals $100 million.

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan said he and Scher have worked together for years about creating more career opportunities. He said the first 50 team members "very much represent the city of Detroit."

“The potential for creating good-paying American jobs is tremendous. JPMorgan Chase has played a major role in our city's comeback and has worked closely with Detroit at Work to make sure the Detroiters they are hiring are from ZIP codes we know to be among the most under-employed," Duggan said.

