Detroit City Council delays vote on $7 million ShotSpotter expansion until Oct. 11

Detroit − The Detroit City Council has postponed voting on a controversial $7 million expansion of ShotSpotter at the request of the Detroit Police Department.

Gail Fulton, liaison for the city's law department, told the nine-member council during its formal session Tuesday that the department requested delaying the vote one week as officials identify a separate funding source for the gunfire detection system. The council will reconsider the vote on Oct. 11.

Last week, the City Council approved a $1.5 million renewal of its current ShotSpotter system, which operates in two neighborhoods, and delayed voting on the $7 million expansion after a majority of public commenters at the meeting opposed the system aimed at combating crime in neighborhoods. Council members Gabriela Santiago-Romero, Mary Waters and Angela Whitefield-Calloway voted against funding ShotSpotter.

Police initially requested $8.5 million with the intention of using $7 million in federal pandemic relief funds for expanding the California-based system to nine additional Detroit neighborhoods and $1.5 million from the department's general budget to continue the two existing systems ― one on the east side near Grosse Pointe and the other on the west side near Evergreen and Seven Mile.

While a handful of public commenters Tuesday asked council to reconsider their $1.5 million vote last week, Pro Tempore James Tate said the reconsideration period has closed.

ShotSpotter, an aerial gunfire detection system that uses sensors to pinpoint the locations of gunshot activity, is used in other major cities. Some council members argued the software was not effective in those cities where it was used.

Prior to the councils' vote last week, Police Chief James White made a last-minute plea by saying there are no videos or voice recordings used with the system. Instead, ShotSpotter responds to a percussion of gunfire, he said. White argued that in some Detroit neighborhoods with high crime like the 48205 area, residents have become desensitized to gunshots and have stopped calling police.

Council President Mary Sheffield and Tate said they would support the $7 million expansion if they can find a way to avoid tapping COVID-19 pandemic relief funding.

