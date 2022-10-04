Detroit Police Chief White to detail fatal shooting of Porter Burks

Detroit — Detroit Police will hold a press conference Tuesday regarding the officer-involved shooting of Porter Burks whose family alleges was tased and shot roughly dozens of times before he died.

At least four Detroit police officers have been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal investigation into Sunday's fatal shooting of Porter Burks, a 20-year-old mentally ill man who reportedly refused officers' orders to drop a knife.

Detroit Police Chief James White said Sunday that officers responded to a 5 a.m. 911 call reporting that a man with a knife was having a mental health crisis in an apartment on Littlefield Street on Detroit's west side. White said officers canvassed the area, and after encountering the man on foot, he became irate. The chief said the officers tried to verbally de-escalate the situation.

A 3 p.m. press conference will be held at Detroit Public Safety Headquarters for White and his Executive Team Director Christopher Graveline to discuss the shooting.

When verbal commands failed, White said, one of the officers deployed a Taser, but he said the stun gun didn't take effect, and so officers fired shots in order to stop the threat.

"My condolences to the suspect's family. Any time the department has to use fatal force that's not our desired outcome," White said.

"We're looking at all aspects of the investigation including body-worn cameras and talking to witnesses," White said.

Per Detroit Police policy, the officers involved will remain on paid administrative leave, pending the outcome of an internal investigation.

Family seeks answers

Southfield attorney Geoffrey Fieger issued a press release Monday announcing he was representing Burks' family, although he said he hadn't filed a lawsuit on their behalf.

"When we have sufficient evidence and an understanding of the facts of the case we will report to the media and the public," the press release said. "We are working hard to understand how and why a mentally ill citizen, whose family called for help, was tased and then reportedly shot over 30 times."

Burks' aunt, Michelle Wilson, told WJBK-TV on Sunday that police were familiar with the 20-year-old.

"That’s a pain you that would never be able to heal; my sister is hurting. We're hurting," Wilson said. "You know he had a mental health issue. You’ve dealt with him before. Why would you all kill him?"

According to dispatch audio of the incident, at 5:08 a.m. Sunday, a police officer radioed in that Porter had left the apartment building where he'd reportedly been causing a disturbance. "He's walking in the area; he's got a pocketknife," the officer said.

Two minutes later, another officer radioed in: "Lyndon and Snowden (streets), we think that we may have came across the male."

At 5:15 a.m., an officer reported: "Shots fired, shots fired."

A minute later, another officer radioed that Burks was "not breathing. Have medics come quickly. CPR is in progress."

At least four officers radioed in that they'd fired shots. When the dispatcher asked, "Where's the gunshot wounds going to be," an officer replied, "(in the) leg, abdomen, chest, one to the face."

Police calls involving mental illness rises 10%

In March, Detroit police officials expanded the Mental Health Co-Response Partnership, a program that partners with the Detroit Wayne Integrated Health Network to deploy behavioral health specialists to some police runs.

The program does not include the 2nd Precinct where the incident occurred, although each police precinct, including the 2nd Precinct, has officers who are part of a Critical Incident Team that's trained to deal with mental health issues.

"There was a (Critical Incident Team) member who was present and tried to assist in de-escalating the situation," Kirkwood said.

Police rolled out a trial program in the 3rd Precinct in 2019, in which some mental health professionals accompanied officers on runs. The program was officially launched in December 2020 and expanded to include the 9th Precinct. Another expansion in March added the 4th, 8th, 9th and 12th Precincts, along with Downtown Services to the program.

Detroit police calls for service involving mental illness increased 10% from 7,209 in 2020 to 7,935 in 2021, according to police statistics. Officers in the 2nd Precinct last year responded to 681 calls involving "mental crisis." There were 983 mental crisis runs in the 8th Precinct last year, the most in the city.

