I-94 open again in Detroit after Second Avenue bridge work

Both directions of I-94 reopened Tuesday morning after crews successfully completed work on the new Second Avenue bridge that spans the interstate, the state department of transportation said.

East and westbound I-94 were closed for five days while the Michigan Department of Transportation completed post-tensioning work on the Second Avenue bridge. Post-tensioning reinforces the cables that support the bridge's driving surface, MDOT said in a news release.

The left lane of eastbound I-94 will remain closed for ongoing bridge work from I-96 to M-10. MDOT predicts this lane closure will stop by the end of October.

The new Second Avenue bridge is replacing the original that was built in 1954. It is the first network-tied arch bridge to be built in the state of Michigan and is supported by crossing cables connecting the arch directly to the driving surface.

hmackay@detroitnews.com