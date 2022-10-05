2 in custody after shots fired at Detroit officers

Two people were in custody Wednesday in connection with gunshots fired at Detroit police on the city's west side, investigators said.

Officers were called to a home in the 6000 block of Westwood around 3:30 p.m. to help a bailiff who was attempting to keep the peace, Deputy police Chief Franklin Hayes told reporters.

"From that, an exchange ultimately led to shots being fired from the individuals inside the home," he said. "The bailiff as well as the officers returned fire. And at that point, they tactically retreated and we activated our barricaded persons protocols."

Neither the officers nor the two occupants were struck or injured, Hayes said.

Officers trained in crisis intervention negotiated by loudspeaker with a male who opened fire, and a neighbor also called him, the deputy chief said. "We truly thank that neighbor for helping us get to this peaceful resolution that we had in this circumstance."

Within 30 minutes, the man and a woman inside were taken into custody. Authorities searched the home and recovered firearms, including a long gun allegedly used to shoot at the officers and bailiff, Hayes said.

Other details were not released Wednesday night. Findings from the investigation were expected to be presented to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office for determination of possible charges.

"We are thankful ... no one was harmed in today's incident," Hayes said. "I want to thank the members of this community for their patience. Certainly with a lot of offices around here, and some street closures and things, they were very understanding. So we're grateful for that and we are happy to give them their community and their neighborhood back."