Detroit's The Charlotte sees $3 million renovation into affordable apartments

Detroit — City leaders celebrated the first affordable housing project completed through the Detroit Housing for Future Fund Wednesday, turning an abandoned building into affordable apartments near the city's historic Boston-Edison neighborhood.

Mayor Mike Duggan and Council President Mary Sheffield joined Detroit Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC) and developers to officially open The Charlotte after a $3.2 million renovation. The Detroit Housing for the Future Fund (DHFF) is the LISC managed private housing investment fund of the Detroit Affordable Housing Leverage Initiative, which aims to create and preserve affordable housing in the city.

Developers Tom Anderton and Adam Noel of Charlotte Detroit LLC tapped the DHFF for a $2.55 million loan to turn the previously abandoned 1923-built, three-story apartment building into 28 affordable housing units. The Charlotte renovation saw full rehabs to all units, a new roof, new windows and a new HVAC system. Amenities include on-site laundry facilities, large common areas inside and out and greenspace.

The redevelopment of The Charlotte, located at 10210 Second Ave. in the Gateway Community in District 5, includes 12 one-bedroom units, 13 two-bedroom units and three studio apartments. All 28 units are reserved as affordable housing. Nine apartments are capped at 60% area median income, and the other 19 cannot exceed 80% AMI. The AMI in the Detroit-Livonia-Warren area is $50,240 or less for a two-person household.

However, the developers are charging lower rents, closer to 55%-65% AMI. They will charge $725-$940 for a studio, $900-$1,075, for a one-bedroom and $1,250-$1,400 for a two-bedroom.

Duggan congratulated developers and LISC saying, “The Charlotte has taken a blighted, abandoned apartment building and turned it into quality, beautiful affordable housing in the Gateway Community neighborhood.”

Over the past six-plus years, Anderton and Noel have invested in the neighborhoods around Boston-Edison. During that time, they created 150 units of housing, mostly in multi-family buildings, but also homes and duplexes — almost all of which are affordable below AMI rates and income requirements, city officials said.

“We have continued investing in Detroit in the hopes of creating updated, safe and affordable places to stay for the working class,” Noel said. “We are often someone’s first apartment after college, or when moving into the city, because our pricing is fair and offers access to the beautiful areas around Boston-Edison, which continues to grow and thrive.”

Since 2018, the city says it preserved 6,127 units of affordable housing in neighborhoods across the city, including 5,960 that are at or below 60% AMI. There have been 864 completed new-construction affordable housing units during that time — 525 of which are at or below 60% AMI — with another 646 underway.

The Detroit Housing for the Future Fund, a private investment fund aimed at directing $75 million in capital to affordable housing, was launched in 2020 with an initial capitalization of $48 million, anchored by a $15 million from JPMorgan Chase and a $10 million from The Kresge Foundation.

DHFF is managed by LISC Detroit and LISC Strategic Investments, and is a part of the larger Affordable Housing Leverage Fund, which is an initiative in partnership with the City of Detroit’s Housing & Revitalization Department.

Six other DHFF projects are under construction in neighborhoods across the city, with 173 out of the 211 combined units among them set aside as affordable housing.

Duggan and Sheffield helped kick off renovations Monday at Le Chateau at Mound and Seven Mile in District 3, which will see 30 units renovated for existing and new residents. All of its units will be at 40%-50% AMI. Meanwhile, The Belnord in Midtown is wrapping up its $2.9 million renovation and will bring new affordable units as well as rehabs and extension of affordability on others, representing 29 units with rents at 50%-80% AMI.

