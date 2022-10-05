Police investigate shooting on I-94 at I-75

State police are investigating a shooting Tuesday night on Interstate 94 at Interstate 75, officials said.

According to authorities, troopers received a 911 call at about 8 p.m. from a motorist who said he had been in a hit-and-run crash on westbound I-94 at the southbound I-75 ramp in Detroit. The caller said his vehicle was rear-ended and sustained minor damage. He also said the driver who struck him had driven away.

Police said the caller followed the other driver and caught up to the vehicle. He took a photo of the vehicle's license plate and pulled alongside the other driver.

The caller told troopers he yelled at the driver to pull over when that driver pulled out a gun and fired once. The round struck the caller's front passenger side door and the other driver fled.

No injuries were reported.

