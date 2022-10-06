Coalition wants Nessel to weigh in on compensation for overtaxed Detroit homeowners

A coalition of grassroots organizations aiming to stop inflated property taxes in Detroit joined legislators online Thursday to formally request Attorney General Dana Nessel weigh in on whether overtaxed residents qualify for compensation under Michigan law.

The Coalition for Property Tax Justice hosted the virtual press conference Thursday and was joined by U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Detroit, and City Council President Mary Sheffield asking Nessel to opine whether cash compensation and property tax credits for overtaxed Detroit homeowners are legal under state law.

Earlier this year at the People's Forum, hosted by the coalition, more than 700 Detroiters who attended virtually were unanimous in their demand for cash compensation. Advocates are seeking to overcome objections by the City of Detroit Corporation Counsel, bringing counsel in line with legal scholars and organizations that find cash compensation and property tax credits to be in accord with state law. This would be appropriated through budget surpluses, federal grants or through excess tax, they said.

"Corporation Counsel is making a specific statement that state law is preventing compensation for over taxation. ... They can't hide behind a faulty interpretation of the law," said Bernadette Atuahene, an attorney and member of the coalition. "Since 2009, 1 in 3 properties have been taken from the property tax crisis and we are looking for compensation."

Nessel was not on the virtual call; however, her office told The Detroit News: "The Department has received the correspondence and is reviewing the request," said spokeswoman Amber McCann.

Atuahene said they received notice from Nessel that she will visit Detroit this month to meet with leaders and the coalition.

Proposed mechanisms for funding compensation includes utilizing the city's $200 million budget surplus, federal grants from the American Rescue Plan Act, or program taxation like cannabis excess taxes, which would prevent the city from falling into debt from payouts, said Marie Sheehan, an attorney from Street Democracy studying the legal opinion with the Detroit Justice Center.

"We look forward to meeting with the attorney general and provide our legal opinion," said Sheehan, encouraging other attorneys on the call to join their effort. About 140 attendees were on the virtual call.

Advocates have heightened their calls for state and city leaders to investigate the ongoing "inaccuracy" and "inequity" in property tax assessments in Detroit since a January 2020 investigation by The Detroit News found the city failed to accurately bring down property values in the years following the Great Recession. As a result, Detroit overtaxed homeowners by at least $600 million over a six-year period.

The tax justice group has noted multiple studies have found the lowest-valued homes in Detroit continue to be overassessed — even after a citywide reappraisal in 2017 that cost $8.4 million — and the group has argued that it's putting thousands of Detroiters at risk of unjust foreclosure.

A March 2021 report by Bloomberg on the nationwide impact of assessments on Black communities, including Detroit, examined instances nationally of local officials overvaluing the lowest-priced homes relative to the highest-priced homes.

At the time, Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan and Detroit Assessor Alvin Horhn pushed back on the study's findings and other claims that properties in the city continue to be overassessed, saying the gap between home prices and assessments was largely closed in 2014 when the mayor took office. The administration has said it doesn't believe overassessments are still happening in Detroit but stressed that assessments vary by neighborhood.

"Mayor Duggan is the one who dealt with the overassessment issue, cutting assessments citywide by 20% during his first month in office in 2014 and making additional reductions in subsequent years," city spokesman John Roach stated in an email. "The primary recipient of those property taxes from those assessments was the Detroit Public Schools in 2011-13. Questions about repayment amount for those years should be directed to DPSCD."

In February 2020, Deputy Corporation Counsel Charles Raimi sent a formal opinion to the City Council saying it would not be lawful to create a fund for overtaxed Detroiters because it would violate the Michigan Tax Tribunal Act. It stated that property owners who do not timely pursue an assessment appeals process cannot challenge their tax assessment. The "Lending of Credit" clause in the Michigan Constitution also prohibits the city from creating a reimbursement fund.

Sheffield said the council is working diligently on providing programming but "we know that's not enough."

She said over the last several years, she's worked to develop programming to address the overtaxation and in 2019, conveyed a working group on which compensation options are feasible.

"Meetings after meetings, the community was very clear," Sheffield said. "Programs are OK but we want cash compensation and property tax credits. So we began investigating as a city if we could provide those. At the time, the city's Corporation Counsel would violate a (state law) to do so. It's past the time to identify barriers. Detroiters have waited far too long to have their dignity restored."

Tlaib said she's written letters to Duggan to request data that was provided to the coalition and continues to work with city housing departments on education.

"My fellow neighbors deserve answers on if and how they will be made whole," Tlaib said. "It's unfortunate that the city's resistance to compensation is what led us to this next step. ... At the federal level, I have been taking action to elevate this issue to those that can make structural changes. We want to create a national database (for property overtaxation) and add funding to municipalities to compensate."

"It isn't the wealthiest that are baring this burden," Tlaib concluded.

srahal@detroitnews.com Twitter: @SarahRahal_