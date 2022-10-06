Detroit serial killer sentenced for killing 4 women, sexually assaulting 2

Detroit — Convicted serial killer Deangelo Martin has been sentenced to 45 to 70 years in prison for the murders of four women and the sexual assaults of two others.

Detroit police believed he preyed on women on Detroit's east side.

Martin pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting and stabbing a 26-year-old woman on May 7, 2019, and kidnapping and sexually assaulting a 51-year-old woman on June 3, 2019, along with the murders of four women: Annetta Nelson, 57, Nancy Harrison, 52, Trevesene Ellis, 55, and Tamara Jones, 55.

All of the women were found dead in vacant houses on the east side of Detroit between February and June 2019, positioned face down with a used condom near their bodies.

Medical examiners determined Nelson and Harrison died of blunt force trauma, but they could not determine a cause of death for Willis and Jones because of how decomposed their bodies were.

Wayne County Circuit Court Judge Regina Thomas handed down the sentence for Martin on Thursday.

This sentence was agreed upon prior to his guilty plea, Wayne County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Maria Miller said.

“The women Deangelo Martin violently killed all had families that loved them dearly. Hopefully, they will find some peace knowing that he will be in the Michigan Department of Corrections and off the streets,” Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said in a statement.

