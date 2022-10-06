Family of man fatally shot by Detroit police 'firing squad' plans lawsuit

Detroit — As Detroit police investigate Sunday's fatal shooting of 22-year-old Porter Burks by five officers who fired 38 bullets in three seconds, an attorney representing the mentally ill man's family said Thursday he's preparing a lawsuit against what he called a "firing squad."

During a press conference in his Southfield office, attorney Geoffrey Fieger said Detroit police have been putting on a "propaganda show" to explain what happened during the fatal encounter with Burks.

Fieger said he planned to file a lawsuit against the police department in Wayne Circuit Court next week, although he said Wayne County Probate Court must first appoint Burks' mother, Quieauna Wilson, as the estate's representative. Fieger said he expected that process to take about a week.

More than two dozen people, whom Fieger said were Burks' relatives, were at the press briefing, although none of them spoke.

"This clearly mentally ill man was executed by a Detroit Police Department firing squad of five officers," Fieger said.

Detroit police issued a statement hours after Fieger's press conference, saying, "we normally do not comment on statements made by attorneys in litigation with the city, but some comments made by Mr. Fieger today cannot go uncorrected.

"The body cam videos of the incident show the efforts our officers made to de-escalate the situation with Mr. Burks," the statement said. "DPD is proud of the many times we have achieved safe outcomes with armed and mentally ill individuals by relying on trained interaction and a great deal of patience. The officers hoped to achieve the same outcome with Mr. Burks, until he charged at an officer with a knife. The officers had only 5 seconds to stop the threat."

Detroit police, meanwhile, have asked Michigan State Police to help investigate the 5 a.m. incident on Detroit's west side, Detroit Police Cmdr. Michael Parish said. Detroit police also have an ongoing internal investigation, Parish said.

Christopher Graveline, director of the department's Professional Standards and Professional Policing, said Thursday the internal probe showed that an officer appeared to have shot his Taser "in a near simultaneous deployment" as the officers who fired their guns at Burks.

"But it's all preliminary because it's under investigation," he said.

During its own press conference Tuesday, Graveline and Detroit Police Chief James White played video clips of the incident from officers' body-worn cameras. The video shows Burks' brother tell officers Burks was causing trouble and was armed with a "pocket knife."

Officers found Burks walking in the street with the knife in his right hand, and were heard on the video repeatedly imploring him to drop the weapon. When Burks lunged at the officers, five of them fired 38 rounds in three seconds, White said.

White said at his press briefing that Burks was about six feet from the officers when the last shot was fired, "but where was he when the first shots were fired?" Fieger asked.

"That's the more important question ... the whole purpose of that press conference was to provide propaganda," he said.

Graveline said the distance Burks was from the officers when they first fired shots is under investigation, although he said "our training shows that someone with a knife can close in from 21-30 feet in less than two seconds."

Graveline said lenses used on body-worn cameras are designed to record width, and that distances are difficult to judge, which is why several camera angles are being reviewed.

Fieger said police "edited" the body-worn camera video they showed at the Tuesday press conference, and questioned why they suddenly switched camera angles and stopped the video when the shots were fired.

Graveline said police showed two sets of videos "to try to show relative distance. It was a little more difficult with the video that was used for most of the press conference because that was head-on, and the second angle showed the different perspective.

"The reason we stopped the video (at the point the guns were fired) was out of respect for the family," Graveline said.

Fieger said police officials "overexaggerated" previous incidents by saying Burks had stabbed family members in March and August 2020.

"Porter Burks never seriously hurt any of his family members," Fieger said. "Did several of his siblings get cut? Yes, but there was a recognition that he was mentally ill, and that this was not an intentional or dangerous occurrence, but rather, a mental health psychotic break."

Fieger also said Burks' relatives told him that police dropped Burks off at the hospital without informing hospital staff that he'd been shot by a police officer. But Graveline said he reviewed body-worn camera showing officers performing CPR on Burks in the squad car before informing multiple hospital staff that an officer had shot him.

In Thursday's press release, police officials said: "Mr. Fieger's claim that officers dumped Mr. Burks at the hospital are just plain false."

The release added: "This is a tragedy felt by everyone in the community and by every member of the Detroit Police Department. Unfortunately, Detroit Police officers are having to confront a growing number of cases of armed individuals suffering from mental illness in our community. The department is investigating every aspect of this tragic incident to do everything possible to avoid the loss of life in these situations in the future.

Fieger said he agreed with White on one thing: "We have a broken mental health system."

"I have more questions than answers," Fieger said. "I'm not in this for the money. I think part of what we do by filing these lawsuits is to force a change."

