Jury finds Detroit man not guilty in murder of Michael Ballard, 23

Detroit — A Wayne County jury has acquitted a Detroit man who was charged with killing a man in September 2019.

Davonta Dickens had gone to trial on eight felony charges connected to the shooting death of 23-year-old Michael Ballard Sr.

On Tuesday, a jury found Dickens to be not guilty for Ballard's death.

Ballard was killed at his mother's house in the 18000 block of Lamont in Detroit, according to a GoFundMe page set up to raise money for Ballard's funeral.

Detroit police originally said two men had arrived at Ballard's home to confront him about a post he made on social media.

After they began to argue, the men shot him, police said.

kberg@detroitnews.com