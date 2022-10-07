Detroit police seek suspect in Family Dollar armed robberies

Detroit police are seeking tips to find a suspect wanted in connection with armed robberies at two Family Dollar stores last week.

At about 3:35 p.m. Sept. 27, the suspect walked to the counter at a location in the 15800 block of Grand River, produced a weapon, grabbed the cashier's clothing and demanded money from the cash register, investigators said in a statement. He fled on foot with an undisclosed amount.

The next day, at about 3:52 p.m., the suspect pulled out a weapon and demanded money at another store in the 18200 block of Schoolcraft. That time, he fired a shot in the air before fleeing with cash, according to the release.

Authorities describe the suspect as a man between 5 feet 10 inches and 6 feet tall. He was last seen wearing an all-black outfit: hooded sweatshirt, ski mask, gloves with a distinctive white logo, sweatpants and dark Timberland shoes.

Anyone who recognizes him or has any information on the incidents is asked to call the Detroit Police Department at (313) 596-5840 or (313) 596-5640. Crime Stoppers of Michigan accepts anonymous tips at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.