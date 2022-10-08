DETROIT

Two dead in separate Detroit shootings Friday

The Detroit News

Two people are dead following separate shootings an hour apart Friday morning, the Detroit Police Department said.

The first was a 27-year-old man found fatally shot inside a white 2012 Dodge Charger, police told The Detroit News.

Police have not named the victim, who was found at 2:19 a.m. around the 14700 block of E. Eight Mile, or released a description of a suspect.

The second incident, nearly 20 miles west, involved a man who was shot by an unknown suspect at about 3:22 a.m. Friday in the 21500 block of Fenkell.

He was inside a brown Dodge Caravan, police said, and had been shot at a gas station.

The man's identity was not known as of Friday night.

Police said the incidents were not believed to be related but have not provided more information on either.