Two dead in separate Detroit shootings Friday

The Detroit News

Two people are dead following separate shootings an hour apart Friday morning, the Detroit Police Department said.

The first was a 27-year-old man found fatally shot inside a white 2012 Dodge Charger, police told The Detroit News.

Police have not named the victim, who was found at 2:19 a.m. around the 14700 block of E. Eight Mile, or released a description of a suspect.

The second incident, nearly 20 miles west, involved a man who was shot by an unknown suspect at about 3:22 a.m. Friday in the 21500 block of Fenkell.

He was inside a brown Dodge Caravan, police said, and had been shot at a gas station.

The man's identity was not known as of Friday night.

Police said the incidents were not believed to be related but have not provided more information on either.