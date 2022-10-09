Detroit joins national 'Women's Wave' day of action for abortion rights

Metro Detroiters joined the nationwide "Women's Wave" of action Saturday in advocating for reproductive rights and the passage of a state constitutional right to abortion.

Several dozen people marched from Campus Martius to the federal courthouse in downtown Detroit for a rally Saturday afternoon.

Vivian Pendergast helped organize the march to raise awareness of Proposal 3, which seeks to enshrine the right to an abortion in Michigan's constitution, just 30 days before the election. While some proponents may feel secure about the proposal, Pendergast said the right to an abortion is not guaranteed after the U.S. Supreme Court's overturned its 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that made abortion legal.

"You still have to bring attention to it and make sure that people know, like, not only that it's on the ballot, but to go out and vote and how important it is," said Pendergast, who works with the Michigan Coalition for Reproductive Liberation. "This is still happening and our rights are not secured yet. And until they are we will be here."

A recent statewide poll commissioned by The Detroit News and WDIV-TV (Channel 4) found 61% of likely general election voters support Proposal 3. The poll of 600 likely voters was conducted Sept. 26-29 and had a margin of error of plus or minus four percentage points.

Elizabeth Luther participated in Saturday's march and said she is excited about Proposal 3 and always happy to be supporting action.

"(I'm) of course excited that there's a constitutional amendment on the ballot to protect women's rights to health care, reproductive health care," the 40-year-old Detroit resident said.

Luther brought her 3-year-old son, Neil, to the march.

"It's good for him to you know, see people taking action for what they believe in," she said.

The Citizens to Support Michigan Women and Children, a group supported by the anti-abortion group Right to Life of Michigan, is campaigning against Proposal 3 and encouraging people to vote against it. They say the proposal is too extreme and that women deserve better.

“Supporters of Prop 3 claim that it takes us back to Roe but, in reality, Prop 3 is so much more extreme than Roe ever was,” said Christen Pollo, a spokesperson for the group. ”Voters overwhelming reject this constitutional amendment when they learn that it repeals dozens of state laws, including parental consent for abortion and health and safety regulations on abortion facilities.”

The constitutional amendment does not specifically repeal laws regulating abortion, but opponents and some legal experts contend its broad language could lead to legal challenges of existing laws.

The march was one of several around the country on Saturday, as thousands of people participated in the "Women's Wave" day of action. The day of action was organized by the Women's March and partner organizations to rally support for pro-choice candidates and reproductive rights in the upcoming midterm elections.

The elections are the first since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling in June, a decision that disproportionately impacts women. Women are predicted to be a key voting block in the midterm elections. Recent polling from The Detroit News shows support for Proposal 3 cuts across gender, religious and partisan lines.

Allen Park residents Liz Grutza and Brian Novak brought their daughter Eleanor, 5, and 8-month-old son Henry downtown for the event and said they marched for their children.

"I want to protect my right to choose and I want to protect my daughter's right to choose," Grutza said. "Just to show her like, this is how democracy works. And if something that you don't like happens, you don't just sit down and cry about it, you get up and you fight back."

Novak said he couldn't stand on the sidelines while a movement attempts to take rights away from his daughter.

"Her rights are paramount," Novak said. "I think it's hugely important that, that I'm there to support her and support Elizabeth. ... We have to stand by and support them with it because they can't do it alone."

Grutza worries that reproductive freedom might be an issue in every election and that her rights might change after every election cycle.

"When is this gonna end, why can't we just have equal rights," she said.

hmackay@detroitnews.com