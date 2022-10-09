Man, 75, dies in Detroit house fire

Detroit − A 75-year-old man died Sunday morning in a house fire on the city's northwest side, fire officials said.

Detroit Fire Chief James Harris said the fire started around 11 a.m. Sunday in the 14700 block of Mettetal Street near Grand River Avenue.

Fire engines and two ambulances responded to the scene on reports of a man trapped inside the dwelling. When firefighters found the man, he had already perished, Harris said.

The cause of the fire and how the man became trapped are still being investigated.

Firefighters extinguished the home, at 14760 Mattetal, and the structure remains standing, Harris said.

"We’re still doing a thorough investigation to see a cause. It may be that the man was sleeping, we don't know yet," Harris said.

