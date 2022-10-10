Detroit seeks nonprofit partners to get unemployed back to work

Detroit — City leaders announced a bidding process launching Monday calling for local nonprofits to partner in an effort to connect long-term unemployed residents with new opportunities.

Mayor Mike Duggan, alongside city officials, announced the Jumpstart Program saying the city will invest $36 million in federal pandemic relief dollars from the American Rescue Plan Act to connect unemployed residents with education, training and supportive services.

The city will select between eight to 25 organizations who have experience working with people who have been unemployed for at least six months, people who have criminal histories, keep working people who have unemployment needs and hire the organizations to help do outreach.

The community nonprofits selected will be known as "In Detroit Organizations" by the city will be paid up to $2,200 per client based on the success of the clients they enroll and must continue to mentor to ensure they stay employed. For new recruits, organizations will be paid $300. When the client makes it through their first six weeks, the organization is paid another $300. When the client is half way through their training or literacy program, the payout is $800 and another $800 when the client completes the program.

"There's an enormous amount of talent in this city that is not being tapped, but if Detroit is going to continue its recovery, we need everybody and that's what this is all about," Duggan said at the announcement held at Capuchin Soup Kitchen. "This is not for people to start a new nonprofit and can get a lot of funding. This is for people who are already pursuing this mission everyday chasing economic empowerment."

The program expects to enroll 1,500-2,000 people over the next few years and those organizations who are able to get 25 clients through can make $50,000 or $200,000 for 100 clients, Duggan said. The deadline for organizations to apply is Nov. 7.

This new program, co-sponsored by Council Member Mary Waters and Council Member Coleman A Young II, will lay the foundation to take on issues of generational poverty, structural racism and illiteracy, they said.

"This is achievable and I'm looking forward to many of the community organizations who will help us identify those that are in need and then together, we're all able to work together to measure outcome. When you have a program such as this reliance program, we want to make sure that it works right," Waters said.

Young echoed Waters adding that Jumpstart will be different because "Detroit is willing to pay the price for obtaining the prize, which is strengthening the social safety net and for helping those that cannot help themselves."

Of the $36 million allocation, the city intends on spending $24 million in stipends to pay out the organizations, another $10 million on job readiness and training and $2 million on administration fees.

There are 11,000 jobs open in the city, but residents often face barriers to employment, Council President Mary Sheffield said.

"We oftentimes talk about programs being reactionary, but this is a preventative program with wraparound services providing individuals with the opportunity to take control of their future by connecting long-term unemployed residents with the education, training, and supportive services. ... This program helps remove those barriers to help residents achieve long-term success," Sheffield said.

Deputy Mayor Todd Bettison, who has been Duggan's point person on community engagement and helping to lead this new effort, says that the city can’t reach many Detroiters who may have a distrust of government.

“I can tell some people about these opportunities being available to them, but they won’t receive it in the same way they would if it came from someone familiar to them,” Bettison said. “That’s why we are launching this effort to recruit some of our most trusted voices in the community to help us get these residents onto a path that will help them raise their income and standard of living.”

Applications now being accepted

Starting Monday these groups may submit applications to work with the city as “In Detroit Organizations” (IDOs). To become an IDO, organizations must submit applications, which can be found at www.detroitmi.gov/supplier. Organizations that are not yet in the system as city suppliers must complete the "New Supplier Registration" steps on the website as soon as possible. Current suppliers can search in their supplier portal for negotiation number 182861 to apply.

This week, the city will announce on their website and social media a series of informational sessions where interested organizations will be able to get questions answered and get assistance navigating the application process.

The application window will close Nov. 7. IDOs will be tasked with identifying long-term unemployed residents from the neighborhoods they’re already doing work in and enrolling them in a JumpStart education or training program. They will also coach and mentor each participant, monitor their progress and identify potential barriers to success throughout the program. Through the course of the program, the city plans to partner with up 50 IDOs who have a proven track record of working with the long-term unemployed and are qualified to do this work.

Applications will only be accepted from those firms demonstrating a minimum of two years of experience providing the services requested in the Notice of Funding Availability (NOFA) for projects of similar scope and size.

Additionally:

Applicant must provide proof of experience recruiting and managing meeting participates milestones within the last two years as defined in this NOFA

Applicant must provide a minimum of three active program referrals

Applicants must demonstrate experience working with nonprofits, community-based organizations, and Detroit residents

