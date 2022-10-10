Off-duty Detroit police officer injured in early Monday shooting

An off-duty Detroit police officer was wounded early Monday morning after suspects fired shots at the vehicle he and a woman were in, officials said.

The shooting happened at about 4 a.m. in the 19400 block of Fielding Street near Evergreen and Seven Mile on the city's west side, police said.

According to a preliminary investigation, the off-duty officer was sitting in his vehicle with a woman when unknown suspects walked up to them. Two of the suspects fired shots at them.

Police said neither the officer nor the woman was struck, but the officer received a cut from broken glass. He was treated at the scene and released.

