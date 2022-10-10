Detroit police: Armed man in critical condition after being shot by officers

Detroit — A man is in critical condition after being shot Monday by at least one Detroit police officer following a car chase and an armed encounter on southwest Detroit railroad tracks, Police Chief James White said.

A police unit had been watching the man's house in the 100 block of Gates in the Delray section of the city because he was a "known gang member" who was suspected in multiple recent violent crimes, the chief said during a press briefing near the shooting scene.

At about 11:20 a.m. Monday, the man left his house driving a blue Chevy Equinox that had been used in an earlier crime, White said. The Headquarters Surveillance Unit members who'd been staking out the house called for backup units, and the officers chased the man for about nine minutes, the police chief said.

The chase "concludes at a dead end at the railroad tracks," White said. "Our suspect then bails from the vehicle, armed with a 9mm weapon with an extended clip and runs from the officers. ... They’re telling him to drop his weapon."

When the man got to a stopped train, "he gets to the train, turns, attempts to go under the train … that is stationary, goes under the train and shots are fired," White said. "He is armed. We recovered the 9mm weapon, and we are now doing our investigation."

The chief added: "I just reviewed some video, and it was unable to determine if (the man) fired, and how many shots were fired from the officers, so we're looking at that right now."

The internal review is the second to be launched this month following an officer-involved shooting. On Oct. 2, Detroit Police officers responded to a 911 call on the city's west side reporting a mentally ill man armed with a knife having a crisis. After officers repeatedly implored 22-year-old Porter Burks to drop his knife, he lunged toward them and officers fired 38 shots, hitting him 15 times and killing him, police officials said.

Geoffrey Fieger, the attorney who is representing the mentally ill man's family, has said he's preparing to file a lawsuit against the city of Detroit for what he called a "firing squad."

Michigan State Police are helping with the Burks shooting investigation, and MSP also will help investigate Monday's incident, White said. As with all officer-involved shootings, DPD's Force Investigation Unit will conduct a separate administrative investigation into the Monday incident to determine whether the officers followed Detroit Police policy, the chief said.

White said the suspect was a "known gang member who is well-known to the officers around here." The chief added the man is suspected in multiple crimes that were committed over the weekend.

"On Friday, he did an armed robbery and home invasion, breaking into a house and robbing the occupants at gunpoint," White said. "Also Friday, he is suspected of firing shots into a house; the vehicle he was driving (Monday) was identified as the suspect vehicle; (and) at 9:50 p.m. (Friday) in the 10000 block of Flora, he fired shots into an occupied vehicle where no one was injured.

"The officers knew he was violent, so as a result, they put the Headquarters Surveillance Unit on him to track his whereabouts," White said of the suspect.

ghunter@detroitnews.com

(313) 222-2134

Twitter: @GeorgeHunter_DN