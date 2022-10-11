Detroit City Council OKs $7 million ShotSpotter expansion

Detroit − The Detroit City Council on Tuesday has approved voting on a controversial $7 million expansion of ShotSpotter after months of controversial debate over the gun detection system.

Five hours into the meeting Tuesday, the council voted 5-4 on the expansion. Council members Gabriela Santiago-Romero, Mary Waters, Angela Whitfield-Calloway and President Mary Sheffield voted against funding ShotSpotter.

Last month, the City Council approved a $1.5 million renewal of its current ShotSpotter system, which operates in two neighborhoods, and delayed voting on the $7 million expansion after a majority of public commenters at the meeting opposed the system aimed at combating crime in neighborhoods.

For the four-year $7 million contract, officials identified funding within Detroit police's criminal code enforcement budget for the gunfire detection system, as opposed to using federal pandemic relief funds. Another change included extending the footprint area to include the 5th precinct in District 4.

"We've heard from cities like Chicago that have the program that don't work ... and this is personal for me. If council is going to vote yes on ShotSpotter, we should vote yes (on) community resources, yes on truly affordable housing and yes (on) mental health resources," said Santiago-Romeo, who said her office is investigating alternatives in Denver and Portland. "We have saved $7 million in pandemic relief dollars that we should use for those supportive services."

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan has been advocating for ShotSpotter's expansion since his seventh State of the City address in March. Duggan and Chief James White introduced the expansion at the Mackinac Policy Conference in June, saying it is vital to address soaring gun violence in the state's largest city. However, the vote has been postponed six times since then while police vied to change the public's opinion.

Prior to the councils' vote, White made a last-minute plea by saying there are no videos or voice recordings used with the system. Instead, ShotSpotter responds to a percussion of gunfire, he said. White argued that in some Detroit neighborhoods with high crime like the 48205 area, residents have become desensitized to gunshots and have stopped calling police.

"We use that evidence to find out who was shooting," White said, adding there has been a 13% reduction in nonfatal shootings. "Last year, at the same time, there were 886 nonfatal shootings. This year, at the same time, 768 times someone has tried to kill someone and were unsuccessful ... A rapid response needs to be in place ...

"In the last seven days, 11 people have died by gunfire in the city," White said.

At-large Councilman Coleman A. Young II rattled off statistics showing Las Vegas and Philadelphia had more than a 35% reduction in homicides once implementing ShotSpotter.

Waters asked White about how many false arrests are attributable to the system. He replied that there have been none.

Police initially requested $8.5 million with the intention of using $7 million in federal pandemic relief funds to expand the California-based system to now 10 additional Detroit neighborhoods and $1.5 million from the department's general budget to continue the two existing systems ― one on the east side near Grosse Pointe and the other on the west side near Evergreen and Seven Mile.

Ahead of the Tuesday vote, a coalition of community organizations, along with the ACLU of Michigan and the Detroit Justice Center, hosted a press conference outside of City Hall demanding the council vote against ShotSpotter funding and direct research and funding to "programs that actually improve public safety." More than 80 public commenters who spoke ahead of Tuesday's vote were divided on the issue.

Tawana Petty, of Petty Propolis, a Black women-led artist incubator, said “At what point does it become enough (surveillance)?"

“ShotSpotter is not designed in an equitable way … ShotSpotter sends angry police officers into communities when firecrackers or car backfires may be the only thing there,” she said outside City Hall Tuesday prior to the vote.

White addressed her comments saying ShotSpotter cannot be solely used for police to initiate investigations or arrests.

"It's a very strong policy and we are going to provide the police board of commissioners with a monthly report regarding ShotSpotter," said White, offering to issue reports to councilmembers in their district so they can see if it's effective. "The accountability metrics for officers are in place ... If misconduct happens, the result is termination. We cannot have any gray area."

Eric Williams with the Detroit Justice Center said the city's passage of the expansion would violate the Community Input Over Government Surveillance Ordinance, which was passed by the council last year.

"What policies and procedures are in place in the instance of misuse?" Williams said. "The city has not done any of the things required by the ordinance, including (that) 'technology specification reports submitted for procurement of new surveillance technology shall be made available to the public, at a designated page on the city's website, where a public hearing is required at least 14 days prior to the public hearing.'"

However, some parents who have lost children to gun violence like Detronia Randall told City Council advocated for the program to be implemented.

"That night, on July 10, my 14-year-old daughter Kaniya Bryant was left for dead in a Riverfront apartment. We have the possibility to save other lives," Randall said.

While a handful of public commenters have asked council to reconsider their $1.5 million vote, President Pro Tempore James Tate said last week the reconsideration period has closed.

ShotSpotter, an aerial gunfire detection system that uses sensors to pinpoint the locations of gunshot activity, is used in other major cities. Some council members argued the software was not effective in those cities where it was used.

⊳ More: Divisive ShotSpotter hears what Detroiters know too well: Bullets are flying

srahal@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @SarahRahal_