Detroit medical marijuana dispensary suspended by state, fined $75,000

A Detroit medical marijuana dispensary has been suspended from operating for 30 days by the state's cannabis regulatory agency for mishandling product, state licensing officials said.

The provisioning center facility license held by The House of Mary Jane, 19154 James Couzens, is required to pay a $75,000 fine along with the suspension, which begins on Oct. 20. The 30-day suspension was issued Monday.

Representatives of The House of Mary Jane were not available to comment Tuesday morning, but recently signed a consent order, for the following allegations to be true:

The Cannabis Regulatory Agency conducted an unannounced compliance visit at The House of Mary Jane and saw multiple bags, backpacks and duffel bags of suspected marijuana products that did not have the tracking identification numbers assigned by the statewide monitoring system (METRC) attached.

The dispensary was advised not to sell or destroy the untagged products until the investigation was completed and until guidance was given by the CRA. The CRA also requested that 30 days of video surveillance coverage required by administrative rule; however, the dispensary did not provide it, the state said.

The CRA returned to the business and inquired about the untagged marijuana products and the business claimed to have destroyed the remaining untagged marijuana products. Video surveillance recordings of the product destruction were requested but not provided to the state.

"The Cannabis Regulatory Agency has a legal responsibility to protect the health, safety and welfare of the public," said CRA spokesman David Harns. "Our licensees must follow all of the rules and laws that govern the cannabis industry. Untagged marijuana products and the inability to provide video footage is simply unacceptable.”

The CRA reminds its licensees that the Michigan Administrative Rules require, in part, all of the following:

Marijuana businesses must not have any marijuana product without a batch number or identification tag or label.

A licensee shall keep surveillance recordings for a minimum of 30 days, except in instances of investigation or inspection by the agency, in which case the licensee shall retain the recordings until the time as the agency notifies the licensee that the recordings may be destroyed.

Surveillance recordings of the licensee are subject to inspection by the agency and must be kept in a manner that allows the agency to view and obtain copies of the recordings immediately upon request.

Disciplinary actions taken against CRA licensees may now be viewed in the public-facing database for CRA licensees. To view disciplinary documents:

Click the “Find a Cannabis Business in our Database” button on the front page of the CRA website.

On the landing page, determine the type of license — adult-use or medical — and click the appropriate link.

Search for the business and click the licensee’s link to see their landing page in the CRA database; all publicly available disciplinary documents will be linked at the bottom of the record.

Members of the public may submit their complaints online via the complaint submission process. The Citizens’ Guide to Filing a Complaint is available on the CRA website and walks the complainant through the process to file an online complaint with the CRA.

srahal@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @SarahRahal_