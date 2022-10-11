Police arrest fleeing suspect who tripped over own feet in Detroit

An 18-year-old man suspected of driving a stolen car was arrested by state troopers Monday in Detroit after he fled from them and tripped over his own feet, officials said.

Troopers on patrol at about midnight on Greenfield Road near West Chicago Road saw a speeding silver Chrysler 200 and checked the license plate, according to authorities. The vehicle, a Chrysler, had been reported stolen in a Sept. 26, 2022 carjacking in Detroit.

The car pulled into a driveway in a residential neighborhood and the troopers conducted a traffic stop. Officials said the driver and three passengers ran away from the vehicle.

Troopers chased the driver and saw him throw a pistol on the ground as he ran. He then tripped over his own feet and fell, they said. He was arrested without further incident and taken to the Detroit Detention Center.

Police also recovered a loaded 9mm Sig Sauer semi-automatic pistol with an extended magazine. Troopers later reviewed the Detroit police's report on the carjacking and learned the victim had been struck multiple times with the butt of a black pistol.

Officials said the investigation is ongoing and Detroit police detectives are working to determine whether the arrested suspect was involved in the carjacking.

