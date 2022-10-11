State police investigate possible shooting on Lodge at Wyoming

State police are investigating a crash and a possible freeway shooting Tuesday morning on the Lodge at Wyoming in Detroit, officials said.

Troopers were called at about 4:50 a.m. and told there was a crash on the freeway's northbound lanes at Wyoming and that one of the drivers involved fired a shot at the other driver.

Police arrived at the location but were not able to find an alleged victim until about 6 a.m., officials said.

Troopers have blocked the left two lanes of the freeway at the scene as they investigate and search for evidence. No injuries have been reported, they also said.

cramirez@detroitnews.comTwitter: @CharlesERamirez