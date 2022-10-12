Detroit police investigating forced entry turned fatal shooting on city's east side

Detroit police are investigating a fatal shooting Wednesday on the city's east side in which a man allegedly broke into a home and was shot by a resident.

The shooting happened around 9:00 a.m. at a home on the 5700 block of Loraine Street, police said. Police say preliminary information indicates the male victim, 35, was forcing his way into the residence when he was shot by one of the residents inside. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

There were no other injuries and police have detained two people who were inside the residence at the time of the shooting for questioning.

More than two people were in the house at the time of the shooting but the total is unknown at this time, police said. Officers have recovered the weapon and remain on site investigating.

