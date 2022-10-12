Search ends for Zion Foster's body, Detroit police say

Mark Hicks, The Detroit News

Detroit police said Wednesday the search for the body of a 17-year-old girl in a Macomb County landfill has ended.

Authorities are not releasing details on the conclusion until a news conference next week, said Cpl. Dan Donakowski, a spokesman for the Detroit Police Department.

Operation Zion was launched in May after Detroit police detectives learned Eastpointe High School student Zion Foster had been killed and her body likely buried in a Detroit dumpster that was emptied in the Pine Tree Acres Landfill in Lenox Township.

Led by workers from Detroit's police, fire and public works departments, the search was scheduled to end last month after having been extended for a month in early August.

It was extended again through early October, said Assistant Police Chief Charles Fitzgerald in a memo.

The Detroit Public Safety Foundation accepted donations for Operation Zion.

Zion was reported missing Jan. 5. Police believe she was slain within weeks of her disappearance.

Detroit police officials have named the teen's cousin, 23-year-old Jaylin Brazier, as a person of interest in her killing. Police submitted a warrant to Wayne County prosecutors seeking murder charges.