Disabled Detroit officer files lawsuit against the city for wrongful termination

A former Detroit police officer is suing the city for wrongful termination after she was deemed disabled by her doctor.

The lawsuit filed Wednesday in Detroit's federal court names plaintiff Dawn Wortham, a longtime employee of the Detroit Police Department who injured her back in an accident that placed her on restricted duty in 2009. On Sept. 13, 2018, she was required to returned to full-duty status.

Wortham opposed full-duty status, as it required her to wear a gun belt, which would exacerbate her back and lumbar pain. Her primary care physician summitted documentation saying she should not, according to the lawsuit.

She claims DPD refused to accommodate her, requiring her to wear the belt, which led to further back pain. She was forced off work from April 2019-August 2019 and was not paid for the leave. In March 2021, Wortham was in another off-duty collision and requested disability leave. She claims to have been denied by the city.

"The City of Detroit failed to reasonably cooperate with Plaintiff to ensure the documents had been processed appropriately," according to the lawsuit. "In October 2021, without anyone from the City of Detroit Police Department even attempting to communicate with Plaintiff, the Southfield Police presented themselves at Plaintiff’s sister’s residence to do some sort of welfare check."

She submitted another request for medical leave to the Detroit Police Department Medical Section, but was denied in October 2021. It is unclear from the lawsuit if she continued to work.

In April, Wortham was notified to return to full-duty status ordered to work midnight patrols for the Seventh Precinct. She refused and was terminated on April 28. Her attorneys state the amount in controversy exceeds $75,000.

The city said it does not comment on pending litigation. The Detroit Police Department did not immediately respond for comment.

Wortham's attorney referenced that during the city's bankruptcy in 2014, Mayor Mike Duggan enlisted former Police Chief James Craig to cut funding from one of the city's largest budgets.

"Craig determined that it would be cheaper to forcibly retire officers who had been deemed 'permanently disabled,' despite whether they could perform the functions of either a police officer or of the assignment they were performing at that time," according to the lawsuit. "In lieu of Duggan’s instruction, (former) Chief Craig issued a mandate that the DPD should hire as many full duty officers as possible (and) that the DPD would forcibly retire as many disabled officers as possible under the guise of the Collective Bargaining Agreement."

Craig said Thursday he hadn’t seen the lawsuit, but said he was “always a strong advocate for officers if they were disabled based on a duty-related injury.”

“I’m of the opinion that we should do what we can to salvage officers who have duty-related injuries, if possible,” he said. “However, if a person is disabled and can’t perform the functions of a police officer, then there are only two options: We can find other positions for them, such as the civilian positions I created, or they can get a duty disability pension, although that’s not up to me; it’s up to the Pension Board.”

Craig said he and Duggan discussed how to handle officers who’d been injured.

“We’d had discussions about disabled officers, but it wasn’t to harm anyone,” said Craig, who served as chief from 2013-21. “I was concerned about having officers who were able to do the job, not finances.

“I don’t know the details of this lawsuit, but if it’s saying I did things to harm officers so that I could save money, that’s ridiculous,” Craig said. “When I got here, I reversed a bunch of decisions that had been done to save money, because they hurt morale of the citizens and police officers. The previous administration put in 12-hour days for officers, and closed the precincts at 5 o’clock, all to purportedly save money, but I reversed them. Yes, given the bankruptcy, I was being mindful of expenses, but I never did anything to hurt officers.”

