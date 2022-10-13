WB I-94 at I-96 in Detroit reopens after closure from downed power line
Charles E. Ramirez
The Detroit News
Westbound Interstate 94 at Interstate 96 has reopened after being closed due to a downed power line, Michigan State Police and Detroit police say.
State police closed the freeway just before 10 a.m. and rerouted vehicles off I-94 to the Lodge until the problem was fixed, they said.
The wire hung low and prevented traffic from getting through, officials said. A repair crew arrived and cut the wire.
Police said it's not known what caused the wire to fall, but eastbound I-94 also had to be closed briefly to remove it.