WB I-94 at I-96 in Detroit reopens after closure from downed power line

Westbound Interstate 94 at Interstate 96 has reopened after being closed due to a downed power line, Michigan State Police and Detroit police say.

State police closed the freeway just before 10 a.m. and rerouted vehicles off I-94 to the Lodge until the problem was fixed, they said.

The wire hung low and prevented traffic from getting through, officials said. A repair crew arrived and cut the wire.

Police said it's not known what caused the wire to fall, but eastbound I-94 also had to be closed briefly to remove it.