Protest group wins $1 million from Detroit

The Detroit News

A racial justice group said it has settled a lawsuit with Detroit for the city police’s handling of demonstrations in 2020.

Detroit Will Breathe said 14 people who were injured by the police during the three months of protests will receive $1 million from the city.

The lawsuit, filed in 2020, charged that excessive force by the police resulted in concussions, broken bones, broken ribs and a fractured skull.

“This judgment is a victory for the movement,” Detroit Will Breathe said in a prepared statement.

City officials could not be reached for comment.

The racial justice group organized demonstrations in the city as part of the national furor over the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police.

In July, the Detroit City Council responded to the lawsuit by approving an offer of $1,035,000.

The 14 plaintiffs will receive anywhere from $15,000 to $250,000, depending on the severity of their injuries. Detroit Will Breathe will receive $5,000.

In its statement, the group said the quest for justice isn’t finished and will continue in different forms. It said it will continue to fight against police brutality and other forms of harm to people.

It lauded the increase in strikes against businesses for better wages, and walkouts by students protesting school rules.

“The militancy of these new actions is a spark that can light a fire,” said the group. “We encourage everyone to join the fight in any way they can. See y’all in the streets.”