Detroit police: 15-year-old girl fatally stabbed mother after argument

Detroit police say a 15-year-old girl fatally stabbed her 41-year-old mother after a parent-child argument escalated into a knife fight Thursday morning.

The incident occurred at about 9:10 a.m. Thursday in the front yard of a home in the 17200 block of Wildemere, police said.

"There was an argument between the two and ... during that argument knives were brought into that equation," Cmdr. Michael McGinnis, head of the Detroit Police Major Crimes Section, said in a recorded interview. "And the end result was the 41-year-old victim was fatally stabbed."

McGinnis said the woman's father took her to the hospital but she died from her wounds. The girl, who had minor injuries, is being held in a juvenile detention facility. The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office will review the case and determine whether to bring charges, he said.

McGinnis said the argument was a normal one between a parent and child and there was nothing in the girl's past "to indicate any alarms or alerts."

McGinnis said he felt sorry for the entire family.

"The healing that this family is going to have to go through for years to come is incredible," McGinnis said.

"I would just ask everbody if you're engaged in an argument keep weapons out of it. Walk away. Take a break. ... Time will heal all wounds."