Regulars welcome return of up-to-code Lafayette Coney Island

Lafayette Coney Island reopened Saturday after getting closed by the Health Department over five weeks ago. The Detroit Health Department confirmed that the restaurant passed inspection on Friday.

The Detroit institution was closed on Sep. 7 after the city's health department received many reports that there were rodents running around the restaurant.

Rats from a nearby garden gained entry to the restaurant through holes that have since been patched, said manager and cook Ali Alhalmi. They hired professional cleaners in addition to fixing broken tiles and holes that allowed rodents in.

"Everything's done by the code so ... in two weeks I don't see nothing. No cockroaches, no rats," Alhalmi said. "Now, we'll keep it clean, keep everything by the code and keep everything fresh, updated and that's it. We'll start from there."

Erica Deleon stopped by Saturday afternoon with her mother and brother after spending the day downtown. Deleon said she hopes this can be a fresh start for the business.

"If anything, I felt like it's probably better now because, you know, the inspectors have been here," Deleon said. "It kind of gave them an opportunity to rebuild themselves and redeem themselves so we definitely wanted to give it a chance."

Alhalmi said he felt excited to be open again and that he's seen a lot of regular customers return in just the first day.

One couple, Gordon and Mary Jo Snavely have been coming to Lafayette Coney Island from Orchard Lake for 45 years and said they wouldn't miss its reopening. They go there every year for Gordon's birthday and it is his favorite restaurant.

"It's just, I mean it's the best," 80-year-old Gordon said. "I think this is a wonderful place, it's tradition."

Lafayette Coney Island was founded in 1924 by Bill Keros, whose brother Gust Keros founded American Coney Island next door. The two restaurants are famed for their coney dogs, hot dogs with beef chili, yellow mustard and chopped white onion, and are go-to destinations in Detroit.

"I'm glad it's opened back up because it's, you know, it's part of Detroit," said June Heggins, Deleon's mother. "It's a nice place to eat."

