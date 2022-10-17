Belle Isle event raises $31K to rebuild Ukraine school

More than 200 walkers and runners were on Belle Isle on Sunday, getting exercise and raising money to replace schools destroyed in Russian attacks in Ukraine.

The 5K walk and run was organized by the Ukrainian-American Crisis Response Committee of Michigan and featured participants wearing Ukranian flags as capes and holding replicas of the flag.

The event raised $31,000, of which $25,000 will replace a school for the Ukraine Trust Chain, which partners with Angels of Freedom to buy bricks, desks, books, and other items to recreate schools in Chernihiv, a city located in the north-central part of Ukraine, said Natalie Melnyczuk, the event's coordinator. The rest of the money will go toward school items and a bomb shelter.

Ukrainians have been displaced from their homes and many have fled to neighboring countries since the war began in February. Some came to the U.S., like Okan Chabanyuk, a university professor of architecture who fled from Kharkiv, Ukraine's second largest city.

"It's a very heartbreaking emotion that all of us have about Russian aggression against Ukraine from the very first days of the war and attacks," said Chabanyuk, who participated in the fundraising event.

"One of the blocks (near her university) was bombed after the first of March and one of the blocks is so fully destroyed that it is not possible to stay there and work," she said.

She and six other professors and their families were welcomed by the University of Michigan to continue their research in Ann Arbor.

The Scholars at Risk Fellows, Ukranian refugee childrenattending the (Armenian) Manoogian School in Southfieldand Fulbright Scholars from Ukraine participated Sunday.

In Chernihiv, 27 out of 34 schools were damaged or completely destroyed by bombs and artillery during the war. Five schools have been selected to be restored, organizers said.