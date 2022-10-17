Detroit shows off building of basins near Rouge Park to avoid flooding

The Detroit Water and Sewer Department showed off two ongoing projects on Monday that, when finished, will make drinking water safer and reduce flooding in a west side neighborhood.

Department Director Gary Brown joined Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy Director Liesl Clark and Michigan's Chief Infrastructure Officer Zachary Kolodin on Monday at Rouge Park.

The park is home to a $40 million stormwater project that promises to protect 1,200 homes in the surrounding neighborhood from flooding.

The department is building two detention basins that will have the capacity to collect 172 million gallons of stormwater, preventing that water from reaching the city's sewer system and contributing to flooding or basement backups in the area. It is expected to be finished in 2027.

Instead of burbling into basements and streets, the water will be filtered through the basins and redirected into the Rouge River, Brown said.

Monday's tour was part of EGLE's celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Clean Water Act, a federal law passed in 1972 that regulates pollution and quality standards on the nation's waterways.

Climate change is fueling storms and overwhelming current infrastructure that was built to manage less intense rainfall, EGLE Director Liesl Eichler Clark said. She touted the billions of dollars the Michigan Legislature and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's administration have put toward water infrastructure in the last four years.

"You hear the governor say all the time that we are the 'fix the damn roads' state?" Clark said. "Well, I would say we're the 'fix the damn pipe state,' too. You drive on a 50-year-old road, you know it. You don't know that you're drinking water out of a 50-year-old pipe. And that's why this money is so important."

Brown also touted the department's newly galvanized lead water line replacement program. Instead of replacing about 700 lead service lines per year, the department is scaling up to replace upward of 5,000 per year thanks to a $75 million appropriation from the federal American Rescue Plan Act through EGLE.

The department has $100 million total to spend on replacing lines for the next three years. In addition to the $75 million of ARPA funding is $5 million from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, $10 million from a state revolving loan fund and $10 million from the DWSD capital budget.

Michigan received an additional $69.4 million to put toward lead line replacement through the federal infrastructure act, but it has not been sent to cities yet, department spokesman Bryan Peckinpaugh said.

The money will "jump-start" Detroit's lead line replacement program, Brown said, but it won't cover the full cost of replacing lead service lines in Detroit. Replacing all of the city's lead service lines will cost $800 million, Peckinpaugh said.

Proving the department can execute a major $75 million line replacement project will demonstrate the need for more state and federal funding to pay for the rest of the replacements, Brown said.

He would like to accelerate the replacement program to 10,000 lines a year, but without asking ratepayers to foot the bill. The lead line replacement project will not increase customer bills, Brown said.

"With the level of poverty in the city of Detroit, it would be unfair to ask ratepayers to fund this project," he said. "And I've said for the last three years, we want to go faster, we just need the money. EGLE has stepped up to make sure that we have the money for the next three years, and we're going to be asking for more once we are able to show that we can execute and get these lines out of the ground as quickly as possible."

The department plans to solicit bids from interested contractors in the next few weeks, Brown said. It will work with firms of various sizes to allow for smaller, Detroit-based contractors to bid competitively.

ckthompson@detroitnews.com