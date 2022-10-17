Detroit opens early voting centers for Nov. 8 election

Early in-person voting is now in full swing in Detroit ahead of the Nov. 8 general election, as the city’s satellite locations opened this week for Detroiters wishing to pick up or cast their absentee ballots before Election Day.

To mark the opening of the satellite locations, Detroit City Clerk Janice Winfrey was at the early voting center located on Wayne County Community College District’s eastern campus on Monday morning.

“This is a very easy and open process for the voters,” said Winfrey, who noted that the city first launched the satellite center early voting program in 2012, with the Wayne County Community College campus hosting the first location.

A decade later, there are now 13 satellite voting locations set up at places like churches, community colleges, and community centers throughout the city. Now that the satellite locations are open, Detroit residents can stop by any of the centers, regardless of where they live, to request and receive their absentee ballot in person. A map with the satellite center locations and other voting information can be found on the DetroitVotes.org website.

“You don’t have to worry about your precinct, you can go to any satellite that’s most convenient for you, near your home, near your job, on the way to the grocery store," Winfrey said.

Registered voters can pick up, fill out and return their ballot at the early voting centers, or they can take it with them to fill out at home and returned to the city clerk's office by mail.

Ballots also can be dropped off in person at any of the satellite early voting centers, city clerk drop boxes or the department of elections office at 2978 West Grand Boulevard.

Detroit also can register to vote at the satellite locations.

Winfrey said the city has issued around 70,000 absentee ballots to voters so far this election and encouraged people to utilize the early voting options, like the satellite centers, to help minimize long wait times for in-person voting on Nov. 8.

In terms of voter turnout for the upcoming election, Winfrey's office anticipates around 35-40% voter turnout in the city of Detroit, meaning roughly 200,000 voters, city elections director Daniel Baxter said.

City election officials expect a majority of those votes to be cast using absentee ballots. During the 2022 August primary, Baxter said, “the lion's share of the votes” were cast by absentee, accounting for about 60% of the total votes cast.

“We anticipate the same thing for this election,” Baxter said.

Winfrey told reporters on Monday that the city has had no issues hiring enough people to work for the city’s sprawling Election Day operation.

“We’re good with poll workers, we’re very fortunate in the city of Detroit where we can pay our poll workers a decent daily rate," said Winfrey. "Do they deserve more? Absolutely. But we give them our best.”

The clerk said her office is not concerned about any potential issues with respect to the presence of election challengers during the in-person voting and ballot-counting processes.

According to Winfrey, the city has dedicated staff members, like former state elections director Chris Thomas, who train poll challengers ahead of the election to make sure they are prepared.

“We’re not overly concerned, but we’re always prepared,” she said, later adding that the city’s training and engagement with poll workers and challengers before the election helps to alleviate any suspicions someone might have around the process.

In November, the city’s absentee ballot counting operation at Huntington Place will have the same enhanced security measures that were put in place for the August primary. Some of those security measures included additional police, private security workers, and a check-in counter for election workers, challengers, media, and others wishing to observe the process.

Added security protocols were put in place as a result of the chaotic scene that unfolded there during the 2020 general election when dozens of supporters of then-President Donald Trump — many without proper credentials — stormed the riverfront convention center and sought to force their way into the room where ballots were being counted. According to Winfrey, the only difference this fall may be an increase in the number of police officers and security personnel on hand.

“We will always protect our poll workers,” Winfrey said.

The city's 13 satellite voting locations are now open for voters wishing to pick up, drop off, or fill out their absentee ballots. For early voting, Detroiters can go to whichever satellite location is the most convenient, they do not have to use the center that is closest to their home or their election day precinct.

The satellite centers are open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., except for the Department of Elections center on West Grand Boulevard, which opens at 8 a.m. and closes at 5 p.m.

All of the satellite locations — except for the City Clerk's office inside the Coleman A. Young Municipal Center — will also be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Nov. 5 and Nov. 6, the weekend before Election Day.

Here are the early voting satellite centers in Detroit: