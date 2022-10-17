State police seek driver who fled from crash on I-94 Sunday

Michigan State Police are searching for a man who ran from troopers Sunday after crashing a BMW with a stolen license plate on Interstate 94 in Detroit.

Officials said troopers searched the vehicle after the man fled and found a cell phone and a Glock 40 caliber pistol with an extended magazine.

A trooper on patrol at about 6:30 p.m. Sunday on westbound Interstate 94 when he saw a BMW speeding from the ramp of the southbound Lodge Freeway onto I-94 in front of him. The BMW continued speeding and weaving in and out of traffic, police said.

As the BMW exited the freeway at Linwood, the trooper activated his emergency lights and siren to conduct a traffic stop. However, the BMW failed to pull over. Instead, the BMW went up the exit ramp and crashed into two vehicles that had stopped at a red light. Officials said the driver, who was wearing a ski mask, then exited the vehicle and ran.

The two vehicles that were struck each had only one occupant, police said. Medics checked out and released one of the drivers after he complained about a sore shoulder. The other driver said he was not injured.

Troopers called for a canine unit to track the suspect, but the search was unsuccessful.

They determined the vehicle had a stolen license plate. Officials said the investigation is continuing.

