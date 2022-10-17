U-M's Jalen Rose, Rev. Wendell Anthony named Thanksgiving parade marshals

The Detroit News

University of Michigan "Fab Five" basketball legend Jalen Rose and the Rev. Wendell Anthony, president of the NAACP's Detroit Chapter, will serve as grand marshals of America's Thanksgiving Day Parade next month, officials said Monday.

Rose and Anthony will lead the 96th annual parade as it returns to Woodward Avenue Nov. 24. Officials said this year's theme is "Our Great City! Detroit!!" It's sponsored by Gardner White.

"We look forward to Grand Marshals Jalen Rose and Reverend Wendell Anthony leading America’s Thanksgiving Parade presented by Gardner White down Woodward Avenue on Thanksgiving morning," Tony Michaels, president and CEO of The Parade Company, said in a statement. "Both are incredible community leaders who exemplify all things great in our city. It is a thrill to honor them in this year’s parade."

Rose, a sports analyst for ABC and ESPN, attended Southwestern High School in Detroit and was part of U-M's legendary “Fab Five” squad, which led the Wolverines to back-to-back NCAA Championship game appearances. In 2011, he established the Jalen Rose Leadership Academy charter high school on the city's Northwest side, which has more than 400 students.

Anthony, meanwhile, has been a faith and civil rights leader in Detroit for decades. In addition to leading the NAACP's Detroit Branch, the organization's largest unit in the nation, he also serves on its National Board of Directors. He has also been the pastor of Fellowship Chapel in Detroit for nearly 40 years.

The parade kicks off at 10 a.m. Nov. 24 and airs on WDIV. It's also broadcast on 185 television markets across the country.