Detroit man, 44, charged in roommate's murder

Detroit — A man accused of killing his roommate last week has been charged with murder, the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office said Tuesday.

Corey Stacey Canty, 44, of Detroit, was arraigned last Wednesday in 36th District Court in Detroit on a charge of first-degree murder. A magistrate ordered Canty remanded to jail without bond and scheduled his next court appearance for next Wednesday. If convicted, he faces up to life in prison.

Investigators accuse Canty of killing John Boble, 43, with whom he shared a home on the city's eastside.

Police said officers were called at about 1:40 p.m. last week Monday to Canty's and Boble's home in the 5040 block of Fairview Street near St. Jean and Warren Avenue for a welfare check. They arrived and found Boble inside the home, unresponsive and not breathing. Medics were called and pronounced him deceased.

According to investigators, Boble was killed by blunt-force trauma and they believe Canty delivered the blow.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez