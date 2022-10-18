Detroit police seek suspects who pretended to be cops to invade home

Detroit — Investigators are looking for a group of suspects who pretended to be police officers to force their way into a west side house Monday and rob the residents.

Officials said the robbery happened at about 2:50 a.m. Monday at a home in the 6500 block of Longacre Street near the Southfield Freeway and Ford Road.

According to a preliminary investigation, several armed suspects wearing ski masks and black clothing arrived at the house, announced themselves as Detroit police officers, and forced their way in.

Police said the suspects assaulted two people who were inside and stole several items, including a gun, cellphone, money, and jewelry.

