Gilbert Family Foundation donates half a million dollars to Detroit nonprofits

Twenty Detroit neighborhood-centered nonprofit organizations received a $500,000 investment Tuesday from the family of Rocket Companies owner Dan Gilbert.

The Thriving Neighborhoods Fund was developed by the Gilbert Family Foundation and Strategic Community Partners, a Detroit-based firm, to support Detroit nonprofits by granting each $25,000 for operational and programming support.

In addition to financial support, grantees will receive free educational resources and the option to participate in a cohort to learn from their peers operating in Detroit neighborhoods. About 50 participants were present at Detroit's north end for the announcement of the investment, including representatives from the 20 organizations, community members, and City Council President Mary Sheffield.

"I am proud to have played a role in helping direct resources to 20 of our best neighborhood organizations who will be receiving funding to expand their reach and have a greater impact on their communities," Sheffield said in a release Tuesday.

Dan Gilbert, who owns the NBA's Cleveland Cavaliers and co-founded Detroit-based Rocket, founded the private nonprofit with his wife Jennifer Gilbert to support research to eradicate a genetic disorder that causes tumors togrow on nerves in the body. The foundation also seeks to support the economic stability and mobility of residents in Detroit. “We developed the Thriving Neighborhoods Fund to support nonprofit organizations who are in and of the communities we seek to serve," Jennifer Gilbert said in the release. "These organizations have built a deep trust and empathy within their community, and they are best equipped to meet the complex needs of their neighbors.”

The 2022 Thriving Neighborhood Cohort Includes:

360 Detroit, Inc

Bailey Park Project DBA Bailey Park Neighborhood Development Corporation (BPNDC)

Berg-Lahser Community Association/BLYC Youth Community Garden

Chandler Park Conservancy

Clark Park Coalition

Detroit Catholic Pastoral Alliance

Detroit Heals Detroit

Detroit Hives

Hope Village Revitalization

La Casita Cimarrón y Yuketi de Detroit

Lawn Park Academy

Live6 Alliance

Marygrove Community Association

One New Humanity

Rescue MI NOW, Inc.

Renaissance of Hope

Russell Woods Sullivan Area Association

Sinai-Grace Guild Community Development Corporation

Urban Neighborhood Initiatives (UNI)

Urban Development Corporation

Sirrita Darby, co-founder of Detroit Heals Detroit, attended the event Tuesday and is excited to see the impact that will result from investment in Detroit neighborhoods outside of Midtown and downtown, like her nonprofit, which has a hub in the Osbourne neighborhood on Detroit's east side.

Detroit Heals Detroit is intended to help youth combat trauma by sharing vulnerabilities and working to dismantle oppressive systems for marginalized Detroit youth.

"With the grant we hope to create a community fridge in the front (of the hub), a completely 24-hour accessible community fridge where anyone in our community may need items that may be perishable then they can feel free to look in the fridge, they can feel free to leave items," Darby said. "I think that is important when we think of community and mutual aid."

Because of the $25,000 grant, Darby said the nonprofit may be able to get two refrigerators this month in addition to starting a youth-landscaping program in December and the creation of a mural next summer.