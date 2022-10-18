Judge dismisses murder charges in 21-month-old boy's death due to lack of evidence

Detroit — A Wayne County judge dismissed a felony murder and first-degree child abuse case last week because prosecutors did not have enough evidence to send the case to trial, according to court records.

Xavier Jones, 21 months old, suffered significant injuries before his death, including a broken arm, a broken bone around his eye, bleeding and swelling in his brain, cuts and bruises all over his body and face, broken teeth and second-degree burns to his left hand and fingers, according to the autopsy report. Xavier also had two contusions on his buttocks and several healed scars on his abdomen, shoulder and legs, according to the autopsy report.

Xavier was found unresponsive by his caregivers in August after he reportedly fell, according to the autopsy report. He was brought to the hospital in cardiac arrest, but was revived and discovered to be brain dead.

Laurence Powell, 27, was originally charged with murder and first-degree child abuse in connection with the death of Xavier, his girlfriend's 1-year-old son.

Prosecutors presented their evidence during a preliminary exam last week, but Wayne County Judge Kenneth King determined there was not probable cause that Powell had committed murder or child abuse.

Wayne County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Maria Miller said they would be sending the case back to the Detroit Police Department for further investigation.

Powell's attorney, Arnold Weiner, said during his arraignment in August that Powell was "adamant" Xavier's death was an accident. Weiner called the case a "tragic accident."

"There is a lack of evidence Mr. Powell committed an assault on Xavier," Weiner said.

kberg@detroitnews.com