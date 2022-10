Detroit — Police said they are investigating a barricaded gunman on the city's west side.

Officials said the situation is located in the 7700 block of Artesian near Tireman Avenue and the Southfield Freeway.

They said the department's Special Response Team and Crisis Intervention Team are on the scene. They also ask civilians to avoid the area.

