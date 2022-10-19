Detroit police negotiate with barricaded gunman

Detroit police were negotiating Tuesday night with a barricaded gunman holed up alone on the city's west side.

Officers were called to a home in the 11700 block of Plainview at around 8 p.m. after receiving a report about a domestic disturbance, Deputy Chief Franklin Hayes told reporters.

"While officers were in the vicinity of the home, they heard shots being fired from inside the location, where they were approached by a female victim who was inside and stated that her boyfriend had fired shots in there," he said in a video posted by WXYZ-TV (Channel 7). "She was able to safely escape, uninjured and unharmed."

Officers then encountered the suspect, who was armed with a gun. "They attempted to Tase him twice, to no avail and he retreated back in that location," Hayes said, referring to the use of a Taser stun gun.

No one else was in the home, said Sgt. Enrique Jackson, a spokesman for the Detroit Police Department.

Officers activated their barricaded person protocol and a crisis intervention team arrived to negotiate with the man, Jackson said. "We’re trying to talk him outside the house peacefully."

Police asked neighborhood residents to remain indoors and told travelers to avoid the area as negotiations continued past 11 p.m.

"We don't want to make a bad situation worse," Hayes said.

The gunman has faced criminal charges as recently as last year, Hayes said in the video. Police are checking to see if he has any other pending criminal matters or if he is on parole.