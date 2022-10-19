Suspects sought in attack on off-duty Detroit officer, woman

Detroit police have released images of a suspect and a vehicle sought in connection with a shooting last week on the city's west side that injured an off-duty police officer.

The officer was sitting in a vehicle with a woman around 3:57 a.m. Oct. 10 in the 19400 block of Fielding when a group approached and started firing shots at them, police said.

Neither was struck, but the officer sustained a cut from shattered glass.

Project Green Light surveillance cameras captured three of the people and two SUVs they were in, police said Wednesday. Descriptions were not released.Anyone who recognizes them or has information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department at (313) 596-2260. Crime Stoppers of Michigan accepts anonymous tips at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.